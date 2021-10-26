Police & Fire

Two men rob NYS parole officer of his service weapon

Bronx detectives are looking for two men suspected of stealing a cellphone and service weapon from a New York State parole officer.
Bronx detectives are looking for two crooks who stole a cellphone and service weapon from a New York State parole officer last week.

According to the NYPD, on Monday, Oct. 18, at 5:45 a.m., an on-duty New York State parole officer was approached by two men with a gun in the vicinity of 1449 Leland Ave. The thieves ordered him not to move, and then stole his cellphone and service weapon. They the proceeded to flea southbound on Leland Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

