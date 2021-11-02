NYPD arrests man linked to four robberies following shootout

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives apprehended a man this morning that is linked to four robberies in the borough.

According to Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr, commander of NYPD Patrol Borough Bronx, at 10:07 a.m. officers from the 41st Precinct were on 163rd Street canvassing the area in response to a gunpoint bodega robbery ay 1131 West Farms Road. While searching for a suspect, they encountered a man on Fox and 163rd streets.

From there, the situation got dicey, and bullets began to fly.

“As they approached the individual, he produced a firearm and fired one round at the officers,” Lehr said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

One cop returned fire and shot three rounds. The shooter then fled the scene and while running, fired two more rounds at the police.

However, he was quickly apprehended at Simpson Street where his gun was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to Lehr, it is believed the perp is linked to three other robberies this morning spanning from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 935 East 163rd, 1922 Boston Post Road and 947 East 163rd.

