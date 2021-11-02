Biaggi in quarantine, recovering from COVID-19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 21 despite being vaccinated, has recovered from her worst symptoms but is still facing effects of the virus, a spokeswoman told the Bronx Times.

The Progressive senator, who represents parts of the Bronx and Westchester, has been isolating at home since testing positive, following the guidance of her doctor, spokeswoman Ana Hall said Tuesday.

Just 1% of fully vaccinated people in the state over the age of 12 have had confirmed breakthrough cases, according to New York State Department of Health data received through Oct. 24. Biaggi was one of them.

“After testing positive on Oct. 21, she experienced severe breakthrough symptoms such as fever, intense muscle and nerve pains, chills, cough, a migraine, a sore throat, and loss of taste and smell,” Hall said.

The state lawmaker is feeling better but still has a cough and fatigue.

Biaggi announced on Oct. 22 that she tested positive for the virus. She said she is fully vaccinated and has taken “all CDC recommended safety precautions.”

“As someone experiencing a breakthrough case, I urge everyone unvaccinated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Biaggi said in her statement. “The vaccine has proven to slow transmission of the virus and to suppress symptoms, protecting people from more serious outcomes, including death. All of us must continue to do our part in protecting our community’s health and safety — that means getting vaccinated.”

A few days after her positive test, Biaggi received an injection of monoclonal antibodies, Hall said.

The senator continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated and to speak to those hesitant about the inoculation, she added.

“The more members of our community who get the shot, the less likely it is that individuals will develop symptomatic breakthrough infections like I have,” Biaggi said this week. “And if you are vaccinated, you’re doing a great job, but please make sure to get a booster shot.”

Just .07% of the fully vaccinated population at least 12-years-old have been hospitalized, according to the state Health Department data.

Biaggi likely contracted the virus from being exposed to someone who was asymptomatic, Hall said.

