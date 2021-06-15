Coronavirus

Essen Health Care holds vaccination clinic

On June 10, Essen Health Care and United Health Care of New York sponsored a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Essen Health Care facility at 542 E. 138th Street.

This was done in this community because of the high rate of COVID deaths among Blacks and Latinos. Boxes of food were distributed as well.

  • Essen Health Care Facility

  • Mrs. Sanders holding pulse oximeter given to her at the event

  • Jacquelyne, Genesis and Mrs. Sanders

  • Attendees signing up to be tested and given the vaccine

  • Covid-19 Testing sign in Spanish

  • Covid-19 Testing sign

