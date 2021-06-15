Essen Health Care holds vaccination clinic

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On June 10, Essen Health Care and United Health Care of New York sponsored a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Essen Health Care facility at 542 E. 138th Street.

This was done in this community because of the high rate of COVID deaths among Blacks and Latinos. Boxes of food were distributed as well.