Pop up vaccine clinic held in Bronx for people with disabilities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Tuesday, Care Design NY teamed up with Partners Health Plan and held a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its Bronx location at 2500 Halsey St., for those with developmental disabilities.

This was was one of many events Care Design NY is holding in an effort to serve the Individuals with developmental disabilities community as New York works to vaccinate its most vulnerable populations.

“As we encourage all New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, we must ensure people with developmental disabilities are prioritized,” said Senator Alessandra Biaggi. “I’m incredibly grateful for Care Design NY’s efforts to set up a vaccine clinic in Senate District 34 for New Yorkers with disabilities. I’d like to extend my gratitude to Care Design NY, Partners Health Plan, and Community Care Rx for their commitment to making the COVID-19 accessible to all New Yorkers.”