Column: Celebrating the achievements of Italian immigrants

Team Gjonaj has been in full force with community engagement and outreach, beginning with this past weekend.

We commemorated Columbus Day and Italian-American Heritage Month with our tradition of lining up the Italian and American flags in Morris Park, honoring the east Bronx’s historic Italian-American population and the legacy they have bequeathed to us. Much of what we enjoy today in the Bronx was forged in no small part by Italian immigrants and we celebrate those achievements. This was followed by the Columbus Day Parade, also in Morris Park, where my constituent services team provided tasty refreshments.

Coming off the long weekend and looking into the week, my district office has worked hard to beautify our streets, distribute essentials and more. Earlier in the week, we held yet another cleanup on Sacket Avenue. Roughly 40 bags worth of garbage were collected that outing. Thanks again to the Wildcats Corporation for their tireless cooperation with my office. We also stopped by the Sue Ginsburg Senior Center, giving away hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to our senior citizens. It is my mandate to ensure our most COVID-vulnerable groups can live in as sterile an environment was possible.

On Oct. 16 we will have the latest of our pet-focused offerings, which had previously included food giveaways and medical services. We will be offering free pet vaccines and microchips for all District 13 pets at 10 a.m. at Ferry Point Park. All participants must be masked. Please reach out to my office for further details.