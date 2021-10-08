Column: A busy week of activities throughout the district

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Constituents of the Bronx’s Council District 13, it is my pleasure to serve you and this week is no exception. This week and last weekend have been replete with an assortment of different constituent services offerings and events.

This weekend we began, in observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a free mammogram service to all interested district members in Westchester Square at the Santa Maria Church. I thank the American Italian Cancer Association for joining my office in putting this great event on. It was a tremendous success, making sure the women of District 13 are healthy and cancer-resilient.

The next day we continued on to hold yet another by-demand clean up of our streets with the tireless Wildcats, and the join efforts also of Sanitation, Team Gjonaj and the City Island Civic Association. The beneficiary of this weekend’s effort was City Island. Debris and litter was collected, greenery was maintained and graffiti was also removed. For suggestions about new cleanup sites, please contact my office.

This week kicked off with another successful mask and hand sanitizer giveaway with community activist Christian Amato on the corner of Astor Avenue and Boston Road. We gave out more than 81,000 masks, 1,000 units of hand sanitizer, reusable bags and more. Throughout the pandemic, and even before, my office has been on the front lines getting vulnerable constituents PPE, and also food. Hundreds of thousands of items of aid have made their way to needful hands.