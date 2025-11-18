Photos: Co-op City SDA Church holding food distribution Nov. 26

The Co-op City SDA Church will be holding a food distribution for community members the evening before Thanksgiving.

The Co-op City Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church will be hosting a food distribution right before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The food pantry of the church, located at 1010 Baychester Ave., will be open to visitors from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

This distribution will occur at a time when many resources will be closed, as it will be the night before Thanksgiving.

People interested in attending this distribution at the Co-op City SDA Church are recommended to call ahead at (646)-851-8591 or (718)-320-0518 before attending.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own bags or carts so they can carry their groceries from this event.