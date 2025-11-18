Co-op City

Photos: Co-op City SDA Church holding food distribution Nov. 26

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
The Co-op City SDA Church will be holding a food distribution for community members the evening before Thanksgiving.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Co-op City Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church will be hosting a food distribution right before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

While many places will be closed the night before Thanksgiving, the Co-op City SDA Church’s food pantry will be open to members of the community. Photo by Jewel Webber

The food pantry of the church, located at 1010 Baychester Ave., will be open to visitors from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Fresh produce will be among the items available at the food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

This distribution will occur at a time when many resources will be closed, as it will be the night before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving-themed food like mashed potatoes will also be on hand. Photo by Jewel Webber

People interested in attending this distribution at the Co-op City SDA Church are recommended to call ahead at (646)-851-8591 or (718)-320-0518 before attending.

Attendees should bring bags or carts to carry the food they receive. Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own bags or carts so they can carry their groceries from this event.

