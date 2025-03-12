CM Salamanca tours Bronx housing sites, meets with local BIDs

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. recently toured several areas of the Bronx to assess the progress of an ongoing housing project and engage with local Business Improvement Districts (BIDs).

Salamanca stopped at several residences on Beck Street, where the Beck Street Housing Development Fund Corporation (HDFC) is spearheading a $25 million rehabilitation project. The initiative focuses on properties at 664 and 672 Beck St. and aims to enhance housing conditions for local residents.

This project is being funded by the nonprofits Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC) and the Mutual Housing Association of New York (MHANY).

While 672 Beck St. has already been renovated, there is still work being done at 664 Beck St. Residents of the refurbished home have already been able to return, thanks to Article XI tax benefits approved by Salamanca in 2021. These benefits ensure that pre-renovation rental prices remain capped at 30% of residents’ annual income. Both the project and the tax incentives align with Salamanca’s commitment to preserving permanent housing affordability for Bronxites while delivering essential infrastructure upgrades to existing housing developments.

Salamanca also visited the Castle Hill BID and Westchester Square BID. During both tours, he visited small businesses. He also talked with the executive directors of both BIDs about the business-improvement plans currently being instituted in the Castle Hill and Westchester Square neighborhoods.

The Castle Hill BID has one of the most diverse business communities in the Bronx. Bengali-owned businesses account for a large portion of the 197 businesses within the boundaries of the BID. One notable business in the area is Varsity Uniform, which has been selling work-clothes out of its 1239 Castle Hill Ave. store for almost 90 years. During his walkthrough, Salamanca stopped by the store to connect with its owners and learn more about its history.

The Westchester Square BID, which stretches from Silver Street to Westchester Avenue, features 236 businesses. Under the leadership of BID Executive Director Yasmin Cruz, the Westchester Square BID focuses mainly on providing businesses with supplemental sanitary and security services. The BID also works to elevate and market its diverse small business community.