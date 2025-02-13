Community Service

CM Salamanca presents $175K check to PS 811X for new hydroponic classroom

Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. presented a $175,000 check to PS 811X.
New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. presented a $175,000 check to PS 811X: The Academy for Career and Living Skills, in the South Bronx for the school’s new hydroponic classroom.

The check was presented as Salamanca joined students, teachers, parents and faculty at PS 811X for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new hydroponic lab. Also on hand for the ceremony were members of the nonprofit New York Sun Works, which builds state-of-the-art hydroponic classrooms.

Students at the school will use the new lab to learn about and conduct experiments related to hydroponics, which involves growing plants with water-based nutrient solutions instead of soil.

The classroom will also help provide PS 811X students with access to fresh food. They will also lean deeper into their STEM curriculum and learn about climate change and farming.

“A big supporter of hydroponic classrooms, I am thrilled to be here at PS 811X for the ribbon-cutting of their new lab,” Salamanca said. “Our South Bronx schools are frequently overlooked when it comes to funding, as is, but our special education students have especially suffered from this lack of proper care for their needs. As someone who was raised in the South Bronx and grew up in these schools, I take these needs personally, and it’s why I’ve dedicated my time in office to supporting my district’s educational centers. I was proud to allocate $175,000 towards PS 811X’s hydroponic classroom to help bridge this gap for our students, and pledge to continue building upon the $35 million my office has allocated to Bronx schools during my tenure.”

Rafael Salamanca Jr. represents New York City’s 17th Council District, which includes the Bronx neighborhoods of Mott HavenPort Morris, Melrose, Hunts Point, Longwood, North and South Brother Islands, Morrisania, Crotona Park East, ConcourseConcourse Village, West Farms and SoundviewBrucknerBronx River.

