CM Salamanca hosts laptop distribution event

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. hosted a free laptop distribution event for the NYPD’s Bronx Explorers on Saturday, March 22.

The distribution saw 355 new Dell laptops presented to members of the Bronx Explorers. This event was funded through the New York City Council’s Digital Inclusion Program.

Salamanca was joined at the distribution by Bronx Community Foundation Board Members Desmon Lewis, Derrick Lewis, Raquel Thompson and Margaret Della, along with NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Community Affairs Mark Stewart and Chief Philip Rivera.

This event was meant to recognize the significant contributions made by the Bronx Explorers to communities within the borough and to honor their volunteer service and commitment. The Bronx Explorers program provides youths ages 14-20 in the borough with an introduction to potential careers in law enforcement or related fields in the justice and public safety systems. The program can help strengthen the ties between the community and police and lead to job placement and community leadership.

“Character, service, leadership, respect and dignity are just a few of the traits that the 355 Bronx Explorers embody,” Salamanca said. “The relationship between our law enforcement agencies and our diverse communities is not an easy one to traverse, but it is an imperative one, and it is one that all of our Bronx Explorers contribute to strengthening. As a thank you for their dedication and hard work, I was honored to join The Bronx Community Foundation in repaying their service by presenting each of them with a brand new Dell laptop so they can continue to pursue their dreams.”

The distribution on Saturday marked the second time Salamanca partnered with the Bronx Community Foundation to give out laptops to youths in the Bronx. During the first event last year, 100 new Dell laptops were provided to students in the Renaissance Youth Center.

“The reality is that way too many young people here in The Bronx just don’t have the resources to acquire a computer, and it’s tough to get ahead without exposure at a young age to technology,” Bronx Community Foundation Board Member Desmon Lewis said. “This is where events like this and strong partnerships with elected officials like Council Member Salamanca and the NYPD’s Explorer program come in. They exemplify the power of community collaboration and investment in our youth in a place where there are too few investments. By

equipping these young leaders with the tools they need to succeed, we are not only supporting their futures via exposure to cutting edge technology, but also strengthening the fabric of our borough.”

The Bronx Community Foundation dedicates itself to delivering residents, non profits and business owners with important resources. The organization supports local nonprofits, small businesses and Bronxites throughout the entire borough, with a focus on neighborhood betterment and serving the underserved. In the Bronx, needs are high, and too many people are left behind and struggle to advance. For many years, the BxCF has led Digital Equity efforts and is a co-sponsor of the event.