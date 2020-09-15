CityMD opens new urgent care center in Throggs Neck

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, announced Friday the opening of a new site located at 3780 East Tremont Ave. in Throggs Neck. This marks the 12th location in the Bronx and 132nd CityMD in total.

“CityMD has long served many communities throughout the Bronx,” said Dr. Vincent Campasano, senior vice president of operations. “With the latest CityMD location in Throggs Neck, we aim to expand our ability to provide high quality urgent ca re – whether it’s the essential flu shot, COVID-19 testing or everyday maladies.”

The urgent care provider will have on-site doctors who can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

With urgent care locations throughout New York and New Jersey, CityMD continues to offer two forms of COVID-19 testing at all locations – the PCR (nasal swab) diagnostic test and the Serum Antibody IgG (blood test). The average turnaround time for PCR lab results is currently three to four days. For more information regarding these COVID-19 tests offered at CityMD, please visit the online FAQ.

CityMD will support the emergency medical needs of families in Throggs Neck and nearby communities with convenient weekday and weekend hours, as well as self-check-in kiosks. The new location also has on-site state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery. The location also provides convenient on-site parking for patients.