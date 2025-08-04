Community Service

City of Faith Church of God hosting food distributions every Tuesday in August

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
faith
Attendees being called by number and going inside the gates to receive groceries at the City of Faith Church of God.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Throughout the month of August, the City of Faith Church of God will be holding a food distribution every Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.

One of the volunteers calling numbers and lining up attendees to go inside the space to receive groceries. Photo by Jewel Webber

The church, located at 3453 White Plains Rd., invites community members to come and benefit from these weekly food distributions. They advise that those who wish to attend be sure to bring their own bags or carts.

Attendees leaving the City of Faith Church of God with carts filled with groceries. Photo by Jewel Webber

In the event that a massive heat wave or storm prevents people from being able to attend one of these food distributions, the church recommends that they contact them at 718-798-3052.

