City Council Majority Leader Farías, Speaker Adams present $139K check to FAN4Kids

(Left to right) New York City Council Members Kevin C. Riley, Althea Stevens, Adrienne Adams, Amanda Farías and Rafael Salamanca Jr. present a $139,000 check to FAN4Kids in support of the organization’s mission of providing kids with healthy eating, physical activity and lifelong wellness habits.

New York City Council Majority Leader Amanda Farías, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and other local elected officials presented a $139,000 check to the school-based wellness program FAN4Kids on Friday, April 11, in the annex cafeteria of P.S. 69 Journey Prep School.

Council Members Kevin C. Riley, Althea Stevens and Rafael Salamanca Jr. joined Farías and Adams in presenting the check to FAN4Kids, which aims to promote healthy eating, physical activity and lifelong wellness habits in students, as well as their families. This donation reflects the City Council’s broader commitment to health equity and wellness among youths in the Bronx.

The check presentation also highlighted the strong partnership between FAN4Kids and P.S. 69. Fourth-grade students at the school, located at 560 Thieriot Ave., have showcased their knowledge, enthusiasm and commitment towards healthier living.

“FAN4Kids goes beyond the average school-based program — it’s a movement grounded in equity, access and whole-child wellness,” Majority Leader Farías said. “As someone who represents communities disproportionately affected by food insecurity and health disparities, I’m proud to support initiatives that empower our young people with the knowledge and tools to thrive. Every student deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy and strong — and FAN4Kids is making that vision a reality.”

“I’m proud to celebrate the Council’s $139,000 investment in FAN4Kids’ health and nutrition program that will benefit students at PS 69,” Speaker Adams said. “Reaching our students at a young age is crucial to addressing the growing issue of childhood obesity, while planting the seeds for a lifetime of wellness. The Council will continue the important work of investing in our scholars so they can reach their full potential. I thank Majority Leader Farías for her partnership in delivering for the PS 69 school community.”

FAN4Kids has been providing New York City schools with full-time instructors to help provide students with hands-on nutrition and fitness education for more than 20 years, including 16 years at P.S. 69. This valuable teaching has helped impact the lives of students both inside and outside the classroom.

“I am a firm believer in developing the whole child. As our school moniker says, ‘All children can SOAR when we cultivate the heart and mind,’ and FAN4Kids allows us to make strong connections between being healthy and learning in a very special way,” P.S. 69 Principal Magdelyn Noboa said. “They work with students and families to teach about healthy eating and making heart-healthy life choices. FAN4Kids also supports scholars right where it matters most, at the lunch table. They advocate for and support scholars in making real-time food choices each day. Additionally, their bi-annual Family Fitness Fun Night event is much anticipated for our school community. Families love making memories with their children. FAN4Kids is such an amazing way to ensure my community thrives and SOAR. We are so honored for the gift of Council Member Farías and the tireless efforts of FAN4Kids in service of the wellbeing of our school community. We are eternally grateful.”

The impact of FAN4Kids is especially valuable in communities like the Bronx, which has dealt with ongoing challenges with childhood obesity and limited access to healthy foods. The full-time instructors spend entire days in their respective schools. As they supervise recess and lunch and become embedded as members of the school communities, the FAN4Kids instructors are helping to create positive and sustainable change and a culture of wellness.

“We want to thank visionary leaders, Majority Leader Amanda Farías and Speaker Adrienne Adams, both of whom clearly understand the importance of proactively improving the health of children through education,” FAN4Kids CEO Robert Oliver said. “P.S. 69 was our first school in the Bronx back in 2009, and this partnership has helped create a teaching model that produces significant outcomes, positively impacting the health of thousands of children and their families. Thanks to the City Council members’ generous support, we can continue to innovate and grow this partnership.”