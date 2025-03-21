Column – Building a green Bronx: The path to a just, sustainable economy

I’m writing this column after hosting a Decarbonization Workshop for my neighbors, and it’s clear that the Bronx is ready to lead the

way toward a more sustainable future. I had the honor of co- hosting this event with the Building Energy Exchange (BE-Ex) and the Association for Energy Affordability (AEA). Together, we provided community members, building owners, co-op/condo boards and tenants with crucial information on how to transition to energy-efficient technologies and navigate the financial and logistical challenges that come with it.

Climate change remains one of the greatest challenges of our time, and in New York City, buildings account for a significant portion of our carbon emissions. That’s why Local Law 97 (LL97) is so important — it requires larger buildings to significantly reduce their emissions starting in 2024, with stricter limits in the following years. This is a major step in ensuring that the city meets its climate goals, but it also presents challenges, particularly for smaller property owners and co-op/condo boards who may be struggling with rising maintenance costs.

At our workshop, we discussed how transitioning to high- performance, energy-efficient technologies—such as heat pumps and heat pump hot water heaters—is not only essential for reducing emissions but also for lowering energy costs and improving indoor air quality. However, we also recognized that these upgrades can feel overwhelming for property owners and residents alike. That’s why workshops like these, which connect residents with industry experts and resources, are so invaluable.

Whether you’re a homeowner, co-op/condo board member or tenant, there are steps you can take right now to make your buildings more energy-efficient and aligned with LL97’s requirements. Upgrading heating systems, installing energy-efficient windows, improving insulation and even exploring renewable energy options are some of the ways to start reducing emissions. These changes will not only help the city meet its climate goals but will also create healthier, safer and more affordable living environments for all Bronx residents.

For property owners and co-op/condo boards, there are a variety of incentives and financing options available to help cover the costs of these upgrades. From city grants and rebates to low-interest loans, these programs can help ease the financial burden of compliance while ensuring that your buildings remain energy-efficient and cost-effective in the long run.

Homeowners, too, can contribute by adopting energy-efficient technologies like solar panels, high-efficiency boilers and smart thermostats. These upgrades can make a real difference in reducing the carbon footprint of our neighborhoods while saving money on energy bills.

Tenants also have a role to play. It’s important to engage with your landlords or building management about energy efficiency improvements, as LL97 will push many property owners to make changes. Advocating for cleaner heating systems, better insulation and renewable energy options can help ensure that all residents, not just property owners, benefit from the transition to a greener economy.

The shift toward sustainability is also creating new job opportunities, particularly in the construction and renewable energy sectors. By investing in green technologies and infrastructure, we can ensure that the Bronx benefits from the economic opportunities that come with building a just green economy. These jobs will not only help decarbonize our buildings but also strengthen our local workforce and provide long-term economic stability for Bronx families. My office is currently working with the RETI Center to kick off their Clean Energy Training program in my district working to get our youth ready and employed to join the green workforce. Their training program runs from August 4-24, earning them a GPRO and OSHA certificate. This program cultivates their practice skills and gives them a head start into new careers. They have a virtual info session every Tuesday at noon. If interested, call the RETI center or my office to find out more information.

Again, I want to thank our partners at BE-Ex and AEA for their expertise, and to all the community members who participated in their workshop. I’m committed to making sure neighbors in District 18, Bronx residents and all New Yorkers have the tools and resources needed to decarbonize their homes and help the city meet its climate goals.

The path forward may be challenging, but together, we can ensure the Bronx leads the way in building a sustainable, equitable and green future for everyone.

If you couldn’t make it to the workshop, be sure to check out our YouTube channel to watch the full presentation and learn more about how you can get involved in the transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient homes.