CAUGHT: Alleged Bronx attempted kidnapper cuffed after ripping boy from mother

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police have arrested an alleged attempted kidnapper who reportedly tried snatching a young boy from his mother’s arms inside a west Bronx subway station earlier this month.

The arrested man was identified as 36-year-old Luis Toledo of Valentine Avenue; Thursday he was cuffed for: attempted kidnapping, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and unlawful imprisonment.

The incident happened inside of Fordham Road’s underground B & D subway station at about 9:17 pm. on Tuesday, March 16, that’s when a 35-year-old mother and 8-year-old boy were allegedly confronted by Toledo while walking towards the station’s southbound platform, according to the NYPD.

He then approached them and ripped the young boy from his mother’s hand, causing the mother to fight back for her son and yell for help in the process.

She successfully pulled the child away from the attempted abductor, who fled as a crowd began to form around the incident.

Police say nobody was physically hurt from the kidnapping try.

This video was released of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.