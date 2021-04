Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On April 22, Catholic Charities of New York, in partnership with Bronx Rising and Morris Heights Health Center, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination distribution event at the West Farms affordable housing development.

In attendance at the event were Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of New York,Paola Martinez, director of social services at Catholic Charities of New York and Richard Espinal, director of housing support services and parish and community engagement.