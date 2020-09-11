Morris Heights Health Center receives $180,000 to help combat COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A west Bronx health center has been awarded thousands to continue its fight against coronavirus.

Morris Heights Health Center was recently granted $180,000 from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation’s over $2 million in statewide contributions to battle COVID-19.

“We made the decision to allocate nearly all of our 2020 funding to support those fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 and will continue to be a resource to our communities as this pandemic continues,” said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president of foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California.

The grants, which were given to 19 New York nonprofit partners, aimed to give much needed aid of “vital services to the most vulnerable members of their communities.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a one-two punch for many of our New York-based nonprofit partners by increasing the needs for their services while reducing their fundraising capability and ability to rely on volunteers,” Ferguson added.

Nationwide, the foundation has given an estimated $11 million to more than 250 organizations across 15 states and Washington, D.C. The foundation also announced that it plans to make an additional several million in funding available in the coming months to respond to emerging needs as the pandemic continues.

Other New York organizations that received funding included health centers, food banks and other community organizations providing services to elderly and homebound individuals.

The entire list can be viewed below: