New dental facility opens in Wakefield

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Morris Heights Health Center (MHHC) unveiled its new dental facility in Wakefield on Thursday morning.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who allocated $1 million to MHHC with a NYS Capital Assistance Grant, was in attendance for the ribbon cutting. The 810 square foot space at 825 E. 233rd St., offers four state-of-the-art operatory rooms, a laboratory room and an X-ray room.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the speaker for such a generous contribution that allows us to do the work that we need to do for the community,” said MHHC Chairman Robert Mercedes.

Heastie, who has lived in Morris Heights his entire life, is proud to have funded such a worthy cause. He stressed that dental health is just as important as caring for the rest of the body.

“Having a first class facility like this in a working class immigrant Caribbean community is essential,” he said. “It’s these types of days that remind me why I got into public service.”

The location at 233rd Street currently provides primary care, adult and pediatrics and WIC, nutritional and podiatry services.