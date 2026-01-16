Opinion | Bronx Economic Development Corporation joins NYSTEC to support Bronx small businesses

Small businesses are cornerstones of our Bronx community – Bronx Economic Development Corporation is making sure they get the support they deserve.

The streets of the Bronx are lined with a diverse array of small businesses. Bodegas provide hundreds of residents with daily convenience. Dry cleaners and tailors work late hours to ensure faithful clients are ready for special events. Print shops help first-time entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life with business cards and storefront signage.

Together, these businesses provide essential services, create jobs and generate income that stays within the community.

However, despite all they offer, many small business owners struggle to stay afloat.

Exorbitant operating costs, rising tariffs and staff shortages make it more challenging than ever to run a business. For many Bronx entrepreneurs—most of whom employ fewer than ten people—meeting customer demand with limited staff and resources can be overwhelming.

While many of our entrepreneurs possess the grit and perseverance necessary to survive, they need support and access to resources in order to thrive.

That is where we come in. For over 40 years, BXEDC has worked tirelessly to provide small business owners with access to loans, grants and other critical resources. Through innovative programming and strategic outreach, BXEDC has supported thousands of entrepreneurs by expanding access to capital and educational tools.

This year, that work continues through our partnership with the New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation (NYSTEC) and its IgniteU Fellowship, which pairs college-level fellows with small businesses in semester-long partnerships focused on solving practical business challenges.

The program is mutually beneficial, providing students with real-world experience while offering business owners fresh perspectives and support across key operational areas. Participating businesses are matched with teams of two to three fellows tasked with addressing a specific challenge the business is facing.

Whether by streamlining communications, implementing digital branding strategies, improving inventory systems or replacing manual processes with time-saving digital tools, fellows work alongside entrepreneurs to help take their businesses to the next level.

NYSTEC recognizes that neighborhood businesses deserve access to innovation. Too often, innovation and opportunity are limited to large corporations. BXEDC remains committed to leveling the playing field and ensuring Bronx businesses have the tools they need to compete in

today’s economy.