Laptop giveaway at Bronx Community College aims to tackle borough’s digital divide

In early November, 100 students gathered at the Gould Memorial Library at Bronx Community College (BCC) to receive free laptops. Eligible students included those enrolled at BCC, Bronx residents enrolled in The Knowledge House—an organization dedicated to technology training for underserved communities— and community members referred by the Bronx Borough President’s Office. Each student and attendee received a new laptop provided by The Knowledge House, with support from AT&T, the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the Bronx Borough President’s Office.

“This event truly represents what makes our borough so special. When we come together, we create opportunities. We open doors and we remind the world that right here in the Bronx, we are filled with promise and potential,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said. Gibson added that the event gives underserved communities in the Bronx the tools to further their education, learn new skills and access to job opportunities.

“In today’s world, digital access determines access to opportunity. Whether that’s applying for a job, completing your school work, launching your own business, connecting with loved ones, technology has become a foundation for our daily lives,” Gibson said. “For far too long, we know that the Bronx has been disconnected, we’ve been overlooked and under-resourced when it comes to accessing connectivity and broadband and devices. But today, we are changing that narrative. We’re sending a powerful message that the Bronx can and will lead when it comes to digital equity.” Borough President Gibson added that each laptop given to community members was more than just a device, that it’s investing in “human potential, creativity and dreams.”

Council Member Pierina Sanchez, who represents Kingsbridge, Fordham, University Heights and Mount Hope said that 22% of households in the Bronx don’t have access to the internet, and 25% of families don’t have a computer. “We need high speed, quality access to the internet so we can access all the opportunities that are out there,” Sanchez said. Hevy Rodriguez, a student in her first semester at BCC, said not having a laptop forced her to only be able to do her school work when the library was open. “I feel like I was falling behind in my schoolwork because I had to come to school and work, so I’m going to do better in school. It will also help me apply for food stamps and housing aid,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s great that they’re doing it here in the Bronx, the forgotten borough.”