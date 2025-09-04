BXEDC’s Bronx Beat wins top honors at International Economic Development Council Awards

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation (BXEDC) received the Gold Award in the digital media category in the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) 2025 Excellence in Economic Development Awards, thanks to two multimedia storytelling campaigns from the Bronx Beat.

Both campaigns from the Bronx Beat that were recognized by the IEDC showcase the vibrant small business community in the borough. One of them, created in partnership with 1010 WINS, features 30-second radio segments that air during rush hour. The other campaign, made in partnership with the New York Yankees and YES Network, features multiple segments of between four and eight minutes, which air on the Jumbotron at Yankee Stadium during home games.

“This award is a testament to the creativity and collaboration that fuel the Bronx Beat,” BXEDC President Rob Walsh said. “We set out to tell the stories of Bronx entrepreneurs in a way that draws more people to the borough and supports small business owners. It’s deeply rewarding to see those efforts recognized on an international stage. A huge congratulations is due to our Marketing and Communications Director [Jilleen Barrett], who took the lead on launching this campaign.”

The annual IEDC Awards recognize the best economic development programs, partnerships and marketing efforts all around the world. This year’s submission from the BXEDC competed in the category for communities with more than 500,000 people.

“The Bronx Beat has been one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on in my career,” BXEDC Marketing and Communications Director Jilleen Barrett said. “We wanted to capture the grit, creativity and heart of the Bronx’s small business community. Working alongside our partners at 1010 WINS and the New York Yankees, we’ve been able to share authentic stories that inspire pride here at home and spark interest from far beyond our borough. Winning this award is a tremendous honor, but the real reward is seeing the impact these stories have on the businesses we feature.”

Barrett will be presented with the award during a special ceremony honoring this year’s IEDC Award winners on Monday, Sep. 15, at the IEDC’s Annual Conference in Detroit, Michigan.

Both of these Bronx Beat projects were launched in 2023. They each use high-quality video, photography and audio features to highlight the diverse small businesses found in the Bronx. Professional storytelling is combined with an authentic, local perspective to amplify the voices these small businesses, which may otherwise be overshadowed by the larger corporate competition. Different subjects are explored each week in an effort to highlight as many businesses and cultural institutions as possible.

“While the Bronx may not always be top of mind as a destination for many New Yorkers, it’s not for lack of rich culture, vibrant energy or diversity. Rather, it’s a borough that has long struggled to move beyond outdated perceptions,” Audacy, Inc. Vice President of News – New York Ben Mevorach said. “The Bronx Beat, powered by the incredible efforts of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, is helping to change that narrative. Their work is prompting people to rethink old assumptions — and see the Bronx as a place to be, not a place to overlook.”

Judges from the IEDC were impressed by the campaigns’ exceptional production quality, innovative concept and ability to elevate businesses, some of which may otherwise not be able to afford to market themselves to more people. The programs’ strong partnerships, fresh approach to storytelling and value as a replicable model for other communities stuck out to the judges.

The YES Network videos can be found on the BXEDC’s website, while the 1010 WINS radio segments can be found on their Instagram page.