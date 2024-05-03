BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, May 3

Stroke of Genius: Painting for Beginners

From noon to 1 p.m.; free

This is the most installment of the NYPL’s series, “Stroke of Genius,” in which people come together to paint and learn new techniques at the Eastchester Library!

Each month has a particular focus on a new topic or subject for the paint projects, and no experience is needed to join! All materials will be provided.

For more information, see the event listing here.

Game Time

From 1 to 2:15 p.m.; free

Come to the Hunts Point Recreation Center for an afternoon of chess, checkers, connect four, card games and fun competitions.

For more information, see the event listing here.

Saturday, May 4

Beginner Birding

From 11 a.m. to noon; free

Head over to Mosholu Playground this Saturday, where Urban Park Rangers will guide you to the best viewing spots in New York City to see spring migratory birds. Birding programs are appropriate for all skill levels and beginners are welcome. Please bring your own binoculars. Join the Urban Park Rangers on a birding adventure around Sunset Park to learn the basics of birding how to identify common species in our parks.

For more information, see the event listing here.

Acting and Theater Study

From 1 to 2 p.m.; free

This program will take place in-person at the Kingsbridge Library. This class is designed for the beginning adult actor seeking experience and feedback. The class highlights ways to make your performance more natural and spontaneous. Attendees will work with ensemble building games, script analysis, scene study and stage production. New York director Johnny Culver moderates the sessions. No experience is necessary. For more information, see the event listing here. Sunday, May 5 Basic Canoeing From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Free Few experiences compare with being on the open water in New York City’s Crotona Park. The rhythm of the waves, the sun on your face, and the exhilaration of slicing through the water all add up to an experience you’ll never forget. Our trained Urban Park Rangers will lead you on canoe adventures that range from the gentle waters of protected lakes to the challenging open waters of rivers and bays. All canoe programs are for ages eight years and older.

For more information see the event listing here