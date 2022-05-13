BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

May 13
Silent Disco: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy and NYC Parks present Silent Disco. This event is part of Bronx Week and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3800 Jerome Ave.
This event is an opportunity for residents and families to enjoy a unique party experience where all guests are wearing specially designed wireless headphones while switching between three genres of music (Hip-Hop & R&B, Top Billboard 200 and 70`s Pop).
May 14
Free Citizenship Application Assistance Event: Assemblymember Latoya Joyner is partnering with the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO) to hold a free citizenship application assistance event this weekend at her district office, 910 Grand Concourse, Suite 1JK, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register, go to Applicant Registration Form | Inscripcion del Solicitante (office.com)
May 14
Spring into Health Fair: Spring into Health Fair will engage, encourage, empower and expose community residents to an array of holistic services. P&J Beacon will engage local community-based organizations and city agencies in each neighborhood. Activities will focus on topics that will enhance and improve the entire person’s mind, body and spirit.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at IS 192, 650 Hollywood Ave.
May 15
Urban Park Rangers at Crotona Park: The 11 a.m. event, Natural Cordage Making and Weaving, will take place at Crotona Park Nature Center Charlotte Street and Crotona Park East, located at 1702 Crotona Ave. The Urban Park Rangers will be teaching how to make baskets out of sticks and other plants and materials.
May 15
Bronx Week Parade and Festival: Bronx Week 2022 culminates with a parade and festival at Mosholu Parkway and Hull Avenue at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature schools, community groups, steppers, cheerleaders, bands and more.
May 15
Street Renaming Ceremony in Honor of Albanian Commander/Celebration of Albanian Culture: The Albanian American Open Hand Association, Albanian Media Group and The Belmont Business Improvement District will host a ceremony at 2 p.m. to celebrate the co-naming of Crescent Avenue and Adams Place in honor of Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu, a leader, commander and diplomat, who dedicated his life to fighting for freedom. His birthday is on May 6.
Afterwards, there will be an Albanian fair from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature Gruppo Folk Shqiponjat, an Arbereshe group of musicians and dancers in traditional clothing from Calabria, Italy, as well as Albanian food, activities for children and much more.