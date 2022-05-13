BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

May 13

Silent Disco: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy and NYC Parks present Silent Disco. This event is part of Bronx Week and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 3800 Jerome Ave.

This event is an opportunity for residents and families to enjoy a unique party experience where all guests are wearing specially designed wireless headphones while switching between three genres of music (Hip-Hop & R&B, Top Billboard 200 and 70`s Pop).

May 14

Free Citizenship Application Assistance Event: Assemblymember Latoya Joyner is partnering with the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO) to hold a free citizenship application assistance event this weekend at her district office, 910 Grand Concourse, Suite 1JK, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, go to Applicant Registration Form | Inscripcion del Solicitante (office.com)

May 14

Spring into Health Fair: Spring into Health Fair will engage, encourage, empower and expose community residents to an array of holistic services. P&J Beacon will engage local community-based organizations and city agencies in each neighborhood. Activities will focus on topics that will enhance and improve the entire person’s mind, body and spirit.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at IS 192, 650 Hollywood Ave.

May 15

Urban Park Rangers at Crotona Park: The 11 a.m. event, Natural Cordage Making and Weaving, will take place at Crotona Park Nature Center Charlotte Street and Crotona Park East, located at 1702 Crotona Ave. The Urban Park Rangers will be teaching how to make baskets out of sticks and other plants and materials. Each program in this series explores its topic in-depth and allows you to develop a skill, participate in a hands-on project, and indulge your curiosity. Learn how to make twine and baskets out of natural materials such as plants and branches.