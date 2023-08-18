BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, Aug. 19

Saturday Morning Cartoons: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library, 2147 Barnes Ave.

Let your childhood mornings come to life on Saturday morning by watching classic cartoons at the library. Attendees will watch animated movies or TV shows for a relaxing Saturday morning. Children, teens and adults alike are welcome to join for free. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.

Bronx Comic Con: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Road

Come together for free programs all day on Saturday. There will be fun and informative panel discussions, workshops on how to draw and develop characters beyond the page, collage making, costume upcycling, a costume contest, a screening of “Spider Man: Into the Spider-verse” and more. This event is open to all ages, and no registration is required.

Riviera Nights: Silent Disco: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Orchard Beach

Dance the evening away at Orchard Beach this Saturday! Put on headphones and choose your music! The silent disco will have three channels, including a live DJ. Attendees can bring their own music and headphones, but only the provided headphones will be able to connect to the event’s channels. Headphones are first come, first serve. You will need a photo ID to leave as collateral for the free headphone rental. Free parking after 7 pm. Bus to the 6 train available after the disco. This free event will take place off the boardwalk in Section 4.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Rise and Shine Nature Exploration Hike: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Van Cortlandt Park

Join the Urban Park Rangers for a summer morning nature exploration of the trails at Van Cortlandt Park this Sunday morning. Meet for this free hike at Broadway and Mosholu Avenue in Van Cortlandt Park.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium

Pull out your crackerjacks and come see legendary rivals Yankees and Red Sox battle on the field this Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

