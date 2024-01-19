BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, Jan. 19

The Ballet of Cinderella

Friday Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. Presented by Classical Arts Entertainment, this timeless tale will take the stage at our concert hall on Friday, Jan. 19.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Ukraine. It can boast a hugely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and the task to preserve the precious heritage of the great Ukrainian dances. Tickets available now. Library Arcade From 4 to 5 p.m.; free admission.

Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every Friday at the Bronx Library Center located at 310 East Kingsbridge Road. This event will run every Friday at the same time for the month of January. More info can be found online here. Saturday, Jan. 20

Book Drive, Book Swap, & Story Time With Author Janelle Harper

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by for an exciting in-person event at the BxArts Factory (240 East 153rd St.). Step into a world of stories and giving with Bronx Bound Books’ Book Drive & Swap Days. We invite you to join us a special Saturday filled with the magic of books, featuring readings by author Janelle Harper. For more infortmation, visit Eventbrite.

Book Drive (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Bring your beloved books to a new home and help us make literature accessible for all. You can donate books in good or excellent condition to support our mission!

Author Storytime (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Gather around for enchanting readings. Perfect for kids and those who love to be read to!

Book Swap (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Refresh your shelves! Swap out your old favorites for new discoveries.

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl: The Bronx’s Little Italy

From 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tickets available for $75.34

Join New York Adventure Club as they explore and taste their way through the Bronx neighborhood of Belmont, a close-knit neighborhood dating back centuries that’s home to dozens of eateries showcasing the authentic tastes of Italy, earning it the reputation of the “real” Little Italy of New York City.

Led by Susan Mills Birnbaum — licensed NYC tour guide, food lover and history buff — our cultural and culinary experience around Belmont and its eateries along Arthur Avenue will include:

A custom-made NY Adventure Club route of Belmont’s diverse neighborhood and cultural landmarks

Tastings and treats from several delightful eateries along Arthur Avenue, including homemade pasta, sausage, pastries and more

A cheese-making demo inside the historic Arthur Avenue Market

The contributions of the Lorillard family to the neighborhood, along with those of immigrants who built some of the neighborhood’s most iconic institutions and local establishments

A peek inside Italian establishments on Arthur Avenue, ranging from butchers and delis, to cheese shops and fishmongers, to bakeries and bread shops

Stories of the “survivors ” — the third, fourth, or even fifth generation family-owned shops

— the third, fourth, or even fifth generation family-owned shops A discussion of the recent arrivals on the culinary scene including Albanian and Mexican fare

Sunday, Jan. 21 Sister Act JR. matinée

Showings at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Get ready to experience a heavenly blend of laughter, music and toe-tapping rhythms as Riverdale Y’s Junior Rising Stars proudly presents “Sister Act JR.” This heartwarming and hilarious musical adaptation promises an evening of pure joy and entertainment for audiences of all ages. The event will take place at the Riverdale Y and tickets can be found at tickettailor.com.

