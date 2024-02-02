BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, Feb. 3
Family Art Project: Digging into the Science of George Washington Carver
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free with admission (Adults: $10; Students 18+ & Seniors 65+: $6; Children 6–18: $4; Children under 6: free; free for members)
Despite the challenges that Black scientists faced over 100 years ago, George Washington Carver was successful in discovering how to improve soil quality. Let’s find out how soil affects the food we eat by making colorful still-life creations, using dirt as paint and then decorating them with dried beans.
At 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a story time program in the Gund Theater; all ages welcome. More info online.
Storytime with The Bronx is Reading
3 to 4 p.m. Andrew Freedman Home 1125 Grand Concourse
Join us at the historic Andrew Freedman Home for story time event with published authors, curated specially for Boogie Down kids. They’re passionate about getting young readers excited about book culture. Stop by to enjoy a live reading, experience the beautiful Andrew Freedman Home, and snag a new, signed book for your home library.
They’ll be hosting children’s author Sharee Miller to read from her many picture books.
Free admission.
Family Storytime: Black History Month with Art/STEAM
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2 to 3 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2 to 3 p.m.
Come to the Westchester Square Children’s Room for Family Storytime in celebration of Black History Month! Learn early literacy skills, valuable lessons, history, and share some great times with friends from the neighborhood. An interactive program with caregiver and child where you will listen to stories, sings songs and work on fingerplays. Additionally, art and STEAM-related activities will be available.
For ages 5 and under with adult. Open to children up to 8. More info online.
Bronx Opera: Double bill of Rossini’s “Il Signor Bruschino” & Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi”
Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lehman Center’s Lovinger Theatre
Bronx Opera opens its 2024 season with a program of two hilarious one-act operas: Signor Bruschino by Rossini, and Gianni Schicchi by Puccini. The company pairs these two Italian farces, which punish the greedy and reward the clever, and feature some of 0pera’s most famous and beloved melodies, sung in English.
More info is available online.
Sunday, Feb. 4
Afrique en Cirque
4 p.m. Tickets available for $43-$63.
Afrique en Cirque is a show by Yamoussa Bangoura, inspired by daily life in Guinea. This performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture. A colorful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, it makes any theatre vibrate with energy and represents the strength, agility and life’s joys of young Africans.
The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion and kora. Tickets available online.
