BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Parents and children sat together to read in the small tables set up by The Bronx is Reading.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Family Art Project: Digging into the Science of George Washington Carver

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free with admission (Adults: $10; Students 18+ & Seniors 65+: $6; Children 6–18: $4; Children under 6: free; free for members)

Despite the challenges that Black scientists faced over 100 years ago, George Washington Carver was successful in discovering how to improve soil quality. Let’s find out how soil affects the food we eat by making colorful still-life creations, using dirt as paint and then decorating them with dried beans.

At 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a story time program in the Gund Theater; all ages welcome. More info online.