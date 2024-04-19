BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, April 19

Lego Lounge

From 4 to 5 p.m.; free

Children of all ages are invited to Tremont Library’s “Lego Lounge” to build with the library’s own Lego table and “create your own mini-world.” This event is free. For more information, click here.

Saturday, April 20

Mott Haven Community Day of Action

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free

Join community partners and the Bronx Chamber of Commerce for a “day of action” in honor of Earth Day next week. This event aims to beautify Bruckner Boulevard in Mott Haven by sweeping, painting, trimming, removing graffiti and readying the ground for spring.

To participate, meet other volunteers at 10 a.m. at 11 Bruckner Boulevard on the second floor.

Family Day With AIM Artists

From 1 to 3 p.m.; free

Families with children of all ages are invited to the Bronx Museum for a free afternoon of artsy activities with artists Christina Freeman and Katherine Miranda. Both Freeman and Miranda have work currently on view at the Bronx Museum’s biennial.

This event is free and registration is optional. For more information or to read more about the artists, click here.

Sunday, April 21

Woodlawn’s Earth Day Celebration

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; free

The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy will host its annual Earth Day Celebration at the facility’s Jerome Park entrance. Families are invited to take part in an array of Earth-center activities, including tree and shrub planting, educational workshops, arts and crafts, face painting, yoga and more.

This event is free but participants should register in advance here.

Morris Park Earth Day Celebration

From noon to 2 p.m.; free

This celebration in advance of Earth Day will be held at Loreto Playground along with an arts event called “We Are All Connected”. The event features Bronx River Arts Center artists Ruth Marshall and Michele Brody.

The celebration will also have educational resources about health and the environment. For more information, click here.

