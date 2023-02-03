BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, Feb. 4

Wildlife Winter Tracks Workshop: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Wave Hill House

Learn about the diverse wildlife of Conifer Slope on this winter nature walk. Children ages 6 to 10 are welcome, accompanied by an adult. The Wildlife Winter Tracks Workshop is free with the cost of admission to the grounds and is part of Wave Hill’s Hibernators Weekend. Further information about this event and others this weekend can be found here.

“Wakanda Forever” Film Screening: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Castle Hill Library

Celebrate Black culture and enjoy the latest addition to the “Black Panther” franchise at the Castle Hill Library. All ages are welcome to screen the film and to make pins celebrating Black history. Interested attendees can find more information here.

Do the Hustle: 8p.m.-2 a.m. at Man Overboard in City Island

Dance the night away at Man Overboard Bar’s disco dance contest. Costumes are encouraged. Winners will receive $100 for first prize, $50 for second prize and $25 for third prize. The drink menu includes $25 buckets of beer, $8 margaritas and $5 shots. Man Overboard Bar is located at 247 City Island Ave. in the Bronx.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Winter Workspace Drop-In Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Glyndor Gallery in Wave Hill

Wave Hill visitors are welcome to learn about the craft of the park’s visiting artists, straight from the source. Visitors may interact with artists and learn more about their creative experiences. The drop-in hours are free with the cost of admission to the grounds. Registration is encouraged but not required. Those interested can find more information about the event and registration here.

Astronomy: Mysteries of the Snow Moon: 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at Pelham Bay Park

Observe the Snow Moon, February’s full moon, with the Urban Park Rangers at Pelham Bay Park this Sunday. Learn about the history and science of astronomy, while viewing the night sky through telescopes and binoculars. Those interested can find more information here.

