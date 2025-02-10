Monkeying around: Bronx Zoo debuts baby silvered langur monkey

The latest addition to the Bronx Zoo’s JungleWorld exhibit a red haired babye silvered langur monkey can be seen clinging to an adult monkey while it scales a tree.

Visitors to the Bronx Zoo can now catch a glimpse of the newest addition to its silvered langur population at the JungleWorld exhibit. The rare baby silvered langur, born in November, can be seen clinging to one of the adult monkeys or exploring the treetops.

As the name suggests, silvered langur monkeys have silver or dark gray coats, but baby silvered langers have a characteristic, bright orange fur that will gradually change over the first three to five months of their lives to match the adults.

Native to forest habitats in Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the silvered langur eats a diet consisting almost entirely of leaves with only about 20% of their food coming from other sources.

The monkey is classified as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), meaning the species is at a high risk of becoming extinct in the wild. The population of silvered langurs is declining, mostly because the habitats where they live in the wild are shrinking.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) network, a nonprofit organization which accredits zoos for their conservation and education programs, also coordinates Species Survival Plans to promote breeding genetically diverse and stable populations of threatened animals.

With one of the largest groups of silvered langurs in North America, there have been over 100 baby silvered langurs born at the zoo since 1985. Across four AZA network zoos, there are currently about 50 silvered langurs with a lifespan of around 20-25 years old.

The Bronx Zoo will be open during the 2024 – 2025 midwinter school break from Feb. 17 – 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors can see the new addition in the JungleWorld exhibit before it loses its adorable bright orange fur.