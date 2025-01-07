Bronx Zoo ranked second-worst in North America for elephants, advocacy group calls for sanctuary

Happy, a 50-year-old Asian elephant at the Bronx Zoo, lies on her side in this photo, which animal rights advocates say highlights concerns about her health and well-being.

The nonprofit advocacy group In Defense of Animals has ranked the Bronx Zoo as the second-worst zoo in North America for elephants in its annual Ten Worst Zoos for Elephants list.

In Defense of Animals accused the Bronx Zoo of violating the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ standards of care for elephants, which require female elephants to be kept in social groups of at least three.

This year’s list highlighted zoos that the organization claims compromise elephants’ health through extended captivity, which studies have shown can damage elephants’ brain health. Topping the list as the “worst” zoo for elephants was the Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

The poor ranking comes just three months after one of the Bronx Zoo’s two female Asian elephants, Happy, reappeared in September following a months-long absence from the exhibit. Her prolonged absence had prompted concerns from visitors and animal rights advocates about her health.

“Happy’s actions speak volumes: she can no longer mentally cope with her environment,” said Courtney Scott, Elephant Consultant for In Defense of Animals, when the rankings were announced. “Both Happy and Patty [the second elephant] are in desperate need of a stimulating, natural environment with ample space to roam — somewhere they can experience the social and cognitive enrichment they have been denied for so long.”

The ranking highlighted photos released in September by Nonhuman Rights, which showed Happy, a 50-year-old Asian elephant, lying on her side — a behavior the organization deemed concerning. Nonhuman Rights claimed in an Instagram post that, based on the photos, experts suspected Happy might suffer from a foot disease.

“Elephants in captivity are particularly vulnerable to foot disease, and it’s a leading cause of death among them,” Nonhuman Rights said in a September Instagram post. “In their feedback, the experts we consulted noted that there are clear and serious signs of deterioration in all four of Happy’s feet.”

Nonhuman Rights said that experts could not be sure of Happy’s condition without an in-person physical exam, but based on the photos identified possible flat nails, cracks and imbalances, nail rot and potential moisture issues, sole and pad concerns, and cuticle overgrowth. The organization said that foot disease, along with brain damage, arthritis and chronic stress are all common ailments of elephants in zoos like the Bronx Zoo.

In July, when questions about Happy’s absence first arose, the Bronx Zoo issued a statement asserting that Happy was in good health and had been choosing to stay in other areas of the facility.

“Happy is given the opportunity each day to use the exhibit area and when she chooses to do so will once again be seen by visitors,” Bronx Zoo spokesperson Mary Dixon said in a statement. “Until then she is hanging back in other indoor/outdoor areas around the people who care for her, opting for their company (and more frequent contact and treats) over the exhibit area.”

The Bronx Zoo has not yet responded to requests for comment on the release of the list.

This marks the eleventh time the zoo has appeared on the Ten Worst Zoos for Elephants list. The list was established by In Defense of Animals 20 years ago.

The list emphasized the highly social nature of Asian elephants, which typically live in herds of six to 17 females in the wild. The Bronx Zoo has not had more than two elephants since 2018, when Patty’s companion Maxine was euthanized following an illness.

Even prior to Maxine’s death, Happy had allegedly been isolated from the group. In 2002, barriers were erected between the elephants after a tragic incident in which Patty and Maxine fatally attacked Happy’s companion, Grumpy. Following the incident, Happy was paired with another elephant, Sammie, who died of kidney failure in 2006. Since then, Happy has lived alone — a situation In Defense of Animals argues is harmful to her well-being.

After Sammie’s death, the Bronx Zoo announced that it would no longer acquire new elephants. Still, elephant advocates like In Defense of Animals and Nonhuman Rights have called on the Bronx Zoo to send Happy and Patty to a sanctuary.

“It’s not too late for the zoo to make the compassionate choice,” said Scott. “Over 15,000 In Defense of Animals supporters have urged the Bronx Zoo to send Happy and Patty to a true sanctuary where they can finally find the peace, space, and sense of belonging they deserve. After more than half a century of captivity, there is still time for the Bronx Zoo elephants to be truly happy.”