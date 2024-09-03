Yankees holding ‘Bronx Zoo Night’ on Sept. 27

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees are partnering with the Bronx Zoo to hold a “Bronx Zoo Night” on Friday, Sept. 27, at Yankee Stadium.

In honor of the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary, $5 from each ticket bought for that evening’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will go towards benefitting the Bronx Zoo.

The tickets available for this game will grant those who purchase them multiple perks such as discounts and swag.

The Yankees game tickets, which can be purchased here, will grant fans a Yankees hat in snow leopard print. The hat represents the Wildlife Conservation Society and Bronx Zoo’s support of the iconic and endangered big cat.

Fans who get these tickets can pick up the hats at the redemption table located on the Field Level, next to Gate 2, up to one hour after the 7:05 scheduled first pitch.

The Yankees are offering a 20% promo code discount for one adult, child or senior to the Bronx Zoo for those who buy a ticket. The promo code will be emailed to those who buy the special event tickets.