Bronx youth to take the stage at Radio City Music Hall for Garden of Dreams Talent Show

Each year, the Garden of Dreams Talent Show brings young performers from the tristate area to the stage at Radio City Music Hall.

Young performers from the Bronx will take center stage this spring at the world-famous Radio City Music Hall as part of a massive talent showcase announced Thursday. They will join more than 150 other talented youth for an inspiring evening of entertainment.

The annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show, presented by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and the Garden of Dreams Foundation, highlights the dedication and perseverance of young people from the tristate area who have faced illness, financial hardship, or the loss or injury of a family member in uniform.

“Every year, this incredible event provides hundreds of inspiring young people from our Garden of Dreams family with the unforgettable opportunity to live out their dreams on one of the world’s greatest stages,” said Rich Constable, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs & Social Impact, MSG Entertainment, in a statement.

This year, five acts from the Bronx will showcase their talent on one of the most iconic stages in the world:

The Castle Hill Knights will perform an energetic step dance.

The Diamond Divas will take the stage with a dynamic dance number.

Vocalist Shanai will captivate the audience with a powerful song.

Kimora Jackson will deliver a stirring piano performance.

Skylar Thomason will showcase their vocal talent with a musical number.

The annual show draws thousands of supporters, including celebrities and athletes, eager to cheer on these exceptional young performers. Among them is Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of the legendary hip-hop group RUN-DMC, who serves on the Garden of Dreams Foundation’s board.

“The annual Talent Show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these remarkable young people facing unimaginable obstacles to share their talents with the world,” McDaniels said. “To work as hard as they do, and perform on the Great Stage of Radio City Music Hall, is a tremendous feat and I am so proud to be part of this annual event.”

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit that provides scholarships, mentorship, community projects, and unforgettable experiences to children facing significant challenges. Since the talent show’s inception in 2006, more than 2,500 young performers have graced the Radio City Music Hall stage.

The 2025 Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place on April 8 at 7 p.m. at Radio City Music Hall. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets must be reserved in advance. To support the Bronx performers and secure a ticket, visit the Garden of Dreams Foundation website.