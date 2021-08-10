Bronx youth featured in TADA! original musical

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

TADA! Youth Theater, a unique drama desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens and family audiences, will have two Bronx teens in its upcoming show this month.

Mateo Aponte and Soleil Mar Perez, both 14, are performing in “Heroes” live in the TADA! Theater on West 28th Street in Manhattan. The live performances of this new production will be recorded and then streamed online starting on Aug. 15. Tickets will be $10. Visit tadatheater.com to purchase.

Throughout the year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, children have been participating in a wide range of virtual acting experiences. The 13 cast members are members of the free Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET) and are rehearsing in-person and working diligently to get ready for opening night of “Heroes” that will be available online to friends, families and the public beginning Aug. 15.

In “Heroes,” when the sun disappears due to bad behavior, seven young people must each embark on a magical quest to bring back the sun and learn along the way that everyone can be a hero through the simplest deeds.

In addition to TADA!’s original productions and the RYET, which is a free pre-professional and positive youth development program, TADA! also offers musical theater classes/camps for the children ages 4-12; as well as musical theater residencies in New York City schools and community centers.