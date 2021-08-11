Bowman celebrates $5.4M for district passed by the House

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Congressman Jamaal Bowman announced that more than $5.4 million in federal funding for 10 Community Project Funding requests was passed last week by the U.S. House of Representatives.

In April, Bowman submitted the maximum 10 Community Project Funding requests to the House Appropriations Committee, which subsequently vetted all requests submitted by members of Congress.

“I’m thrilled that all 10 of our Community Project Funding requests have now passed the House,” Bowman said. “I had the incredible opportunity to listen to our constituents and work to make sure our federal funding reflects their voices and what’s important to them. We did that by engaging and collaborating with hundreds of our constituents throughout this appropriations process to ensure we’re doing everything we can to meet their needs. My mission is to do everything we can to serve NY-16 and bring home the extensive resources of the federal government to uplift our communities, and this is an important step forward.”

The House-approved allocations for NY-16 Community Project Funding requests in the bill include:

$500,000 to the Riverbay Fund in Co-op City for improving access to green space and promoting waterfront resilience in America’s largest affordable housing development.

$800,000 to the HOPE Program: workforce development to promote positive social and economic outcomes for justice-impacted individuals through environmental resilience skillbuilding.