Bronx Women Lead virtual panel features Bronx Times Publisher Laura Guerriero

Bronx Women Lead is a virtual series created by the Bronx Women’s Bar Association President Miguelina Camilo, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in honor of the Bronx Women’s Bar Chapter’s 2020 theme, “The Strength of the Bronx Women.”

Limited to virtual panels, the Chapter wanted to create a special way to highlight not only female leaders in law but those in the Bronx that were integral in supporting their community. The series began by honoring Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, the first African American woman in New York State to hold such a title.

We have now continued to honor women in law, business, nonprofit sector and government. This series, now a staple of the Chapter, will remain long after the pandemic as Bronx women continue to persevere and lead us through the most difficult times.

On Sept. 14, Bronx Women Lead featured Laura Guerriero, publisher of the Bronx Times. Savina Playter, vice president of the Bronx Women’s Bar Association, moderated the conversation. Guerriero, a lifelong Bronx resident, shared with the audience that she has worked for the Bronx Times Reporter since 1987, wearing numerous hats throughout her tenure including but not limited production/operations manager, public relations manager, advertising sales coordinator, columnist, paginator, overseer of the training of the billing systems, and coordinator of the annual Bronx Times 25 Most Influential Women publication and event.

In September of 2012, Guerriero became publisher of the Bronx Times Reporter, Bronx Times and Bronx Weekly publications. The Zoom event ended with a Question and answer period. Guerriero is a Bronx woman that leads and makes us proud.