Bronx Week 2024 to kick off May 6

The KIPP NYC Bulldogs cheer team brought energy as they perform their dance routine at the annual Bronx Week parade on the Grand Concourse in 2022.

Bronxites are invited to celebrate their love of the Boogie Down once again this year for Bronx Week 2024.

The 52nd annual celebration will include the induction of new Bronx Hall of Fame members, a ball, the Bronx Night Market, a parade, and so much more.

Check out the top events below.

Bronx Night Market

May 11, noon to 7 p.m.

Lou Gehrig Plaza at 161st Street and Grand Concourse

Grand Concourse Walking Tour

May 15, 2 to 4 p.m.

Meet at Bronx Museum of the Arts at 1040 Grand Concourse. RSVP to s800mg@aol.com to reserve a space, as the tour is capped at 20 guests.

Bronx Ball

May 18, 6 to 11 p.m.

The former Whitestone Multiplex Cinema at 2505 Bruckner Blvd.

Purchase table and tickets at ilovethebronx.com.

Parade and Festival

May 19, 10 a.m.

Route: Mosholu Parkway from Hull Avenue to Van Cortlandt Avenue East

For more Bronx Week 2024 events, visit the Bronx Tourism Council website.

