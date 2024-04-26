BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, April 26

Board Game/Gaming Hour

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; free

Play your favorite, classic board games or try your hand at the Nintendo Switch and PS5 at Grand Concourse Library’s gaming hour, which is open to teens ages 13 to 18.

For more information on the event, see the event posting here.

Saturday, April 27

Weeding and Reading in Bronx Park

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; free

The Bronx River Alliance will host a “Weeding and Reading” event in Bronx Park at 3420 Duncomb Ave this Saturday. Families and children are invited to this volunteer opportunity, where adults can help weed the park of its invasive species while children are provided books and supervision.

For more information on this volunteer opportunity, or to sign up, see their event posting here.

Van Cortlandt Park BioBlitz: City Nature Challenge 2024

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; free

Explore nature in Van Cortlandt Park alongside other nature-lovers during this year’s City Nature Challenge. This “bioblitz” uses the iNaturalist app to gather observations about nature, and this year, Van Cortlandt Park hopes to be the first to record 5,000 observations in a race against other parks.

“Gathering this ecological snapshot is crucial for our park’s future, offering a fun, educational experience for all involved,” the event posting says.

Attendees should gather at the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance Garden and Compost Site and will receive snacks at the end of the event. For more information on how to prepare for this event — or why these observations matter — see the event posting here.

Movie Night: Teen Events

From 7 to 10 p.m.; free

Teens are invited for an entirely free night of movies and food at Am-Park Teen Center. Two movies will be shown at the same location, halfway down the stairs to the right of the 130 Gale Place building.

All teens ages 12.5 to 19 are invited and attendees should register in advance. To read more about this event, see the event posting here.

Sunday, April 28

Princess Brunch

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $35 – $75

Get ready to “dine like royalty” at Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Course’s Princess Brunch. This event includes activities, games, a meet and greet with “your favorite princesses” and a full brunch buffet. Beer, wine and champagne will be available for parents.

RSVP for this event through Instagram @pelhambaysplitrockevents or find more information at their event posting here.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes