BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Friday, May 10

Film Screening: Story Ave.

From 7 to 10 p.m.; free

A free screening of the independent feature film “Story Ave.” by local director Aristotle Torres. This celebration at of local filmmaking at Joyce Kilmer Park, 955 Walton Ave., is free and no RSVP is required.

Story Ave. follows South Bronx teenager Kadir, an artist grappling with the grief and loss of his younger brother, when he attempts to rob an MTA conductor — and an unlikely friendship grows from it.

Saturday, May 11

Mother’s Day Kids’ Event

From 12 to 4 p.m.; free

Children and families are invited to the Mall at Bay Plaza’s Mother’s Day event this weekend on level three of the mall. Kids will receive terracotta pots which they can decorate and then choose herbs or flowers to plant inside — a mother’s day gift made easy.

DJ Omar will be playing music at the event, so attendees are invited to join the dance party. There will be games and prizes available to play. For more information, see the event posting here.

Bronx Week: Make Your Own T-Shirt

From 1 to 3 p.m.; free

Join Woodstock Library in celebrating Bronx Week with this afternoon of crafting. Teenagers ages 13 to 18 are invited to design their own T-shirt at Woodstock Library: they’ll get their choice of shirt color and design with the library’s Cameo Silhouette.

All materials will be provided by the library. For more information, see the event posting here.

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Garden Celebration

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $35 admission to gardens

Spend this Mother’s Day in the gardens in what the New York Botanical Garden calls a “one-of-a-kind” garden party. Enjoy the flowers with your mom in an event full of music, picnicking, games, crafts and more at Daffodil Hill within the garden.

Families can participate in collaging from 12 to 5 p.m. while DJ collective Uptown Vinyl Supreme brings music to the botanical garden, or take part in face-painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lawn games will also be available to play with mom, including cornhole ladder toss, giant jenga, giant chess and more.

To read more, see the event posting here.

Family Art Project: Flowers for Mother’s Day

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $4-10

Wave Hill will host a craft time for children and parents in honor of Mother’s Day this Sunday. Children will get the chance to create a personalized bouquet of paper flowers for their mother as a way to show their love and appreciation.

For more information about this event, see the event posting here.

