What’s Happening | Mother’s Day celebrations, jazz music and more

Film Screening: Story Ave.

Friday, May 10, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Joyce Kilmer Park, 955 Walton Ave.

Free

A free screening of the independent feature film “Story Ave.” by local director Aristotle Torres. This celebration of local filmmaking is free and no RSVP is required.

Story Ave. follows South Bronx teenager Kadir, an artist grappling with the grief and loss of his younger brother, when he attempts to rob an MTA conductor — and an unlikely friendship grows from it.

Friday Jazz Jam

Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m.

Patrick’s Place, 2835 Frederick Douglass Bolvd.

$10 general admission

This soulful event features saxophonist Patience Higgins leading a group of other jazz musicians in a night of live music. Vocalists and musicians are invited to participate — just show up and “show your stuff.” For more information, or to purchase tickets, see the event posting here.

Mother’s Day Garden Celebration

Sunday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daffodil Hill at the New York Botanical Garden

$35 admission to gardens

Spend this Mother’s Day in the gardens in what the New York Botanical Garden calls a “one-of-a-kind” garden party. Enjoy the flowers with your mom in an event full of music, picnicking, games, crafts and more at Daffodil Hill within the garden.

Families can participate in collaging from 12 to 5 p.m. while DJ collective Uptown Vinyl Supreme brings music to the botanical garden, or take part in face-painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lawn games will also be available to play with mom, including cornhole ladder toss, giant jenga, giant chess and more.

To read more, see the event posting here.

Tree Planting in Bronx Park

Tuesday, May 14, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Bronx River Forest at Burke Bridge in Bronx Park

Free

Join the New York City Parks Department for a morning of native tree planting as they work to revitalize the area around the Bronx Park’s river. All planting materials will be provided by the parks department, but attendees are encouraged to wear protective clothing and bring refillable water bottles.

The nearest address to the work area is 3028 Bronx Pk E. For more information, see the event posting here.

Author Talk with Janelle Harper

Wednesday, May 15, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library

Free

Bronx childrens’ author Janelle Harper is coming to Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library to talk about her latest book, My Block Looks Like! The publisher Penguin Random House calls the book “a love letter to the hustle, the bustle, the joy, and the grit of city life”.

This event is in-person. For more information, see the event posting here.

