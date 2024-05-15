What’s Happening | Bronx Week Parade, cultural fairs and more

Three-year-old Isabela waved to parade participants as they passed by in 2023’s Bronx Week Parade.

2024 Riverdale Run & Fun Day

Sunday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to noon

Riverdale Y, 5625 Arlington Ave.

$25-45

Join the Riverdale Y for its 2024 Riverdale Run & Fun Day, which will include a 5K run for individual runners and a 1K run/walk for more casual runners or groups. After the race, kid-friendly games and activities will be available for all — stay and enjoy time with the family once the race is over!

All proceeds from the Run & Fun Day will go to support the community programs and operations by the Riverdale Y. Admission to the race costs $18 and participants must pick up their running bib ahead of time at the Riverdale Y, from May 13 to 17. If participants are not able to pick it up, they can send family or friends to retrieve it for them.

For more information or to register for the race, visit events.elitefeats.com/24riverdalerun.

Bronx Week Parade and Festival

Sunday, May 19, starting at 10 a.m.

Fordham Plaza

Free

Celebrate Bronx Week with the community at Fordham Plaza this Sunday. The annual Bronx Week Parade will march down Mosholu Parkway, from Hull Avenue to Van Cortlandt Avenue E, with local marching bands, cheerleaders, sports teams, youth groups, advocacy groups and more to cheer for.

Following the parade, there will be a Bronx Week concert on Mosholu Parkway and Bainbridge Avenue from noon to 6 p.m., featuring artists like DJ Ralphie Mercado, Tano, Luis Figueroa and more.

For more information, visit events.newyorkfamily.com/event/bronx-week-parade-fair.

Third Annual Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu Fair

Sunday, May 19, from noon to 6 p.m.

Corner of Crescent Avenue and Arthur Avenue, 610 Crescent Ave.

Free

Take a taste of Albanian culture and food at this year’s Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu Fair. This fair, held in the Bronx’s Little Italy, boasts traditional Albanian cuisine, as well as entertainment and games for the whole family.

This event is hosted by the Albanian American Open Hand Association, Inc. For more information, visit bronxlittleitaly.com/events/3rd-annual-gjergj-kastrioti-skenderbeu-fair.

R.E.A.D. to a New York Therapy Dog

Monday, May 20, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Kingsbridge Library

Free; register in advance

Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to read to Tyler the trained therapy dog at Kingsbridge Library. Kids will get one-on-one time with Tyler for a 15-minute slot, where they will be able to sit with him and practice their reading skills.

To register for a slot with Tyler the therapy dog, parents should register in-person at the Kingsbridge Library in advance of Monday, May 20. For more information, or to see a photo of Tyler, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2024/05/06/read-new-york-therapy-dog.

Tree Planting in Bronx Park

Tuesday, May 21, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Bronx River Forest at Burke Bridge, in Bronx Park

Free

Join the New York City Parks Department in their efforts to preserve Bronx Park by planting new, native trees to the area around Burke Bridge. This free volunteer event aims to rejuvenate Bronx green spaces and the community.

Participants are encouraged to wear protective clothing and bring their own refillable water bottle. All other required materials will be provided by the parks department. For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/bronx-park/events/2024/05/21/tree-planting-in-bronx-park.

