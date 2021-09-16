Bronx Times Publisher Laura Guerriero to appear on BronxNet

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx Times Reporter and Bronx Times Publisher Laura Guerriero will appear on BronxNet’s “The Bronx Buzz” television show with host Gary Axlebank today.

Guerriero’s appearance coincides with the company’s celebrating its 40th anniversary. Guerriero, a staple at the Bronx Times, has spent the last 10 years as the publisher, prior to a 7-year stint as associate publisher.

She first began her career with the company back in 1987.

Guerriero is well known throughout the Bronx, attending community events and affairs as an ambassador for the newspapers. She’s also landed coveted spots on City and State’s annual Bronx Power 50 list, which ranks the most influential leaders the borough has to offer.

“The Bronx Buzz,” hosted by Gary Axelbank, is geared toward providing a platform for reporters, filmmakers, authors and other creatives that publish content impacting the Bronx. The show appears every Thursday courtesy of BronxNet, a public, educational and government access cable television network, airing on channel 67 Cablevision and channel 2133 Verizon FiOS.

Be sure to catch Guerriero on “The Bronx Buzz” on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.