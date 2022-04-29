Police & Fire

Hunts Point teacher reassigned, charged after allegedly choking middle school student

A Bronx teacher was arrested on Thursday, April 28, for allegedly choking a middle school student.
On Thursday, a teacher in Hunts Point allegedly choked out a student while at school.

According to the NYPD, Chester Hingle allegedly put his arms around the neck of a 12-year-old boy in the cafeteria at I.S. 217, a middle school located at 977 Fox St. Hingle, 45, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Police sources said it is unknown where the teacher lives, but that the student involved is doing OK.

“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students,” said city Department of Education spokesperson Jenna Lyle. “This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will be fully investigated. This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue his termination.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips

