Man assaulted after car accident on Bronx River Parkway

A man was assaulted after a collision with another driver on Sept. 13, 2021.
A man was assaulted last week after a collision with another driver.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 13, at 9:45 p.m., a man assaulted a 28 year-old man inside his vehicle after they were involved in a two-car motor vehicle accident on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Morris Park Avenue.

EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for pain and swelling to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

