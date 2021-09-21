Man assaulted after car accident on Bronx River Parkway

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was assaulted last week after a collision with another driver.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 13, at 9:45 p.m., a man assaulted a 28 year-old man inside his vehicle after they were involved in a two-car motor vehicle accident on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Morris Park Avenue.

EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for pain and swelling to his face.

