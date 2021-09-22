Man savagely attacked in Norwood section

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was viciously assaulted in the Norwood area earlier this month.

According to authorities, on Sept. 4, at 4:41 p.m., two men were arguing in an apartment building at 3405 Putnam Place. After a brief struggle between the two, one man kicked the other to the floor and continued kicking him in the body and head while laying on the floor.

The individual then fled on foot to parts unknown. The 34-year-old victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The individual is described as a Black adult male, approximately 30-40 years of age, medium build and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, tan pants, black sneakers, white hat, black face mask and seen carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.