Photos: Bronx residents enjoy fourth annual Summer Sounds Block Party on Laconia Avenue
Bronx residents packed Laconia Avenue to enjoy the fourth annual Summer Sounds Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Multiple elected officials and local organizations held the fourth annual Summer Sounds Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 20, along Laconia Avenue.
There was no shortage of activities and resources available at the Summer Sounds Block Party, located between East Gun Hill Road and Boston Road. Photo by Jewel Webber
The theme for this year’s block party was a Caribbean celebration. Many of those on hand were able to celebrate Caribbean culture at the event.
Many attendees checked out the resources available at the event. Photo by Jewel Webber
This year’s Summer Sounds Block Party was put together by Council Member
Kevin C. Riley, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York and a coalition of other local organizations.
State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey was among those to help put this event together. Photo by Jewel Webber
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie helped make sure the event was held. Photo by Jewel Webber
Council Member Kevin C. Riley also made sure the annual Summer Sounds Block Party would be fun for those who attended. Photo by Jewel Webber
The block party featured community performances, including local Bronx artists and other special guests. International DJ and event curator DJ Madout and DJ and radio personality DJ Trase acted as the host DJs for the performances.
In addition to the performances, the block party also featured free cooked food, groceries, backpack and school supply giveaways, bouncy houses, a raffle and more.
Members of Stand Up to Violence helped distribute food and groceries at the block party. Photo by Jewel Webber
One of the raffle winners received a Hisense TV. Photo by Jewel Webber
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark (second from right) was also on hand for the Summer Sounds Block Party. Photo by Jewel Webber