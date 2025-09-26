Photos: Bronx residents enjoy fourth annual Summer Sounds Block Party on Laconia Avenue

Bronx residents packed Laconia Avenue to enjoy the fourth annual Summer Sounds Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Multiple elected officials and local organizations held the fourth annual Summer Sounds Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 20, along Laconia Avenue.

The theme for this year’s block party was a Caribbean celebration. Many of those on hand were able to celebrate Caribbean culture at the event.

This year’s Summer Sounds Block Party was put together by Council Member Kevin C. Riley, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York and a coalition of other local organizations.

The block party featured community performances, including local Bronx artists and other special guests. International DJ and event curator DJ Madout and DJ and radio personality DJ Trase acted as the host DJs for the performances.

In addition to the performances, the block party also featured free cooked food, groceries, backpack and school supply giveaways, bouncy houses, a raffle and more.