The show must go on: Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series will move through borough parks, open spaces due to Orchard Beach renovation

Last Sunday, the Annual Bronx Summer Concert Series kicked off in the Orchard Beach parking lot, and will continue at various parks and open spaces in the borough while the pavilion undergoes its $100 million renovation.

Concerts will take place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at various NYC Parks and open spaces in the Bronx. The iconic Bronx music celebration will include eight more shows, the last one on Sept. 3.

With the sounds of live salsa, bachata, freestyle and more heard along the promenade that borders the beach and Long Island Sound, the event continues to attract more and more fans who can celebrate artists like Luis Damon, Luisito Ray Y La Dynamica, Charlie Cruz, DNX4 and others.

“The Bronx Summer Concert Series has long been a staple for our Bronx community,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “Traditionally held at our Bronx Riviera, we are excited to announce that this year we are moving the concert series to parks across the borough so even more of our residents and families can partake in an afternoon of live music and entertainment without having to leave their neighborhood.”

Multiple Bronx businesses and institutions are supporting the concert series, which is free to attend.

Shows will continue throughout the month, with a performance this Sunday at Soundview Park off Morrison Avenue and Lafayette Avenue, then at Crotona Park on July 23 and Van Cortlandt Park on July 30.

On Aug. 6, the Bronx Summer Concert Series will be at Bronx Park East off Lydig Avenue, then at St. Mary’s Park on Aug. 13, back at Crotona Park on Aug. 20, and at Ferry Point Park on Aug. 27.

The Grand Finale will be held on Sept. 3 in Co-op City’s Section 5.

