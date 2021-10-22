Bronx students celebrate White Cane Day at New York Institute for Special Education

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 15, visually impaired or blind elementary and middle school students from the New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE) celebrated White Cane Day during a scavenger hunt on the campus grounds. Students utilized their white canes to lead them to different areas of the scavenger hunt, and read braille clues along the way to solve the scavenger riddles.

White Cane Day has been nationally observed in the United States since 1964 to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

The New York Institute for Special Education, founded in 1831 as The New York Institution for the Blind, is one of the oldest and most respected schools in the nation that provides specialized services for children with disabilities. Located in the Bronx since 1924, NYISE provides quality programs for more than 300 students from New York City’s five boroughs, Westchester County and upstate New York, including more than 120 children from the Bronx, ages 3-5, who attend its preschool.