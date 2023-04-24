Bronx Science Alumni Foundation unveils new name, signaling inclusion

Today, The Bronx Science Alumni Foundation announced its new name change — to the Bronx Science Foundation.

Alumni will continue to be the forefront focus of the foundation — but Monday’s name change reflects the organization’s ongoing relationship building with private and public companies, nonprofit organizations, local and national research institutes, media companies, and everyone and anyone who has an interest in investing in America’s youth.

The announcement came from Sang Kim, the chair of the Bronx Science Foundation.

Those who invest in students do so not only to provide them with innovative opportunities, but because it helps create a future with prepared, bright and brilliant leaders, according to Kim. That’s why it’s so critical to build relationships and leverage opportunities with all alumni, in addition to new potential partners — including industries like pharma, tech, robotics, research and more.

“Our alumni are the driving force of our work and the backbone of the Foundation,” said Bronx Science Foundation President Eleanor Coufos in a statement. “Our mission remains the same — to increase the opportunities for Bronx science students through access to resources and funding. This means recognizing the incredible connections we can make across our alumni, companies, research institutes, universities, media and more. From CEOs to Nobel prize winners, the world has seen what we can do when we have the right resources. I’m excited to see the positive work the Bronx Science Foundation will continue to do.”

The Bronx High School of Science has seen nearly 85 years of excellence and has been a model of success for private and public partnerships. Alumni include eight Nobel prize winners, eight Pulitzer prizes for journalism, more than 200 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars, and a former Secretary of Defense.

