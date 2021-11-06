Bronx Night Market holds second annual Harvest Festival

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

MASC Hospitality Group, is celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with its second annual Bronx Harvest Festival on Nov. 13 in Fordham Plaza at 12 p.m.

The event will feature an eclectic and diverse food vendor lineup curated by Bronx Night Market that includes all-time favorite food vendors such as Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken, Hadez Food Truck and Downeast Lobstah. Patrons can also start their holiday shopping by supporting local small businesses such as Ariance Jewelry, Nature’s Love Touch, Chachi Beauty and many more.

The event’s programming includes a robust line-up of live local music and dance performances from 12 p.m.-8 p.m., featuring talent such as Hot notes, Fordham b sides, Satin dolls, Kids breaking league, Candela Latina, co-op and Bronx favorites such as Roberos, Afrolatineers and Yurby.

In addition, games, raffles, giveaways, hay maze, special guest appearances and on top of that, Bronx Harvest Fest will host a food drive to help the community in need, in collaboration with Agatha House Foundation. Bring your cans and non-perishables to the festival to the Agatha House Foundation’s tent.

To learn more, visit www.bronxnightmarket.com or follow us on Instagram @bronxnightmarket.